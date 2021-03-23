Dish Network Beats $3.3B Spectrum Auction Credit Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Dish Network has defeated a whistleblower's suit accusing the satellite television provider of using sham companies to buy spectrum from the Federal Communications Commission at a $3.3 billion discount, after a Washington, D.C., federal judge found the allegations don't hold up. In granting Dish Network Corp.'s motion to throw out Vermont National Telephone Co.'s amended complaint in its entirety, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled Monday that the False Claims Act's "government-action bar" and the law's materiality standard both compel dismissal of the case. The government-action bar prohibits FCA whistleblower suits from being filed based on issues that are the subject...

