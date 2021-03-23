Generics MDL Special Master Says Calif. AG Merits Sanctions

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A special master on Monday recommended that the California Attorney General's Office be sanctioned for failing to live up to discovery promises in the sprawling multidistrict litigation that accuses much of the generic drug industry of price-fixing, saying the office should be limited to only evidence that was produced on deadline. Special Master David H. Marion, who is senior counsel at White & Williams LLP, told U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe in a five-page recommendation that the defendants — a slew of drugmakers including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan and Actavis — are entitled to sanctions and attorney fees against the Golden...

