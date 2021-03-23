Sacklers Say No Ch. 11 Deal Without Injunction Extension

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Members of the Sackler family told a New York bankruptcy court on Tuesday that they would pull back a proposed $4.275 billion cash contribution to a settlement fund if the litigation injunction granted in the Chapter 11 case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma isn't extended. In a court filing, the family of Raymond Sackler — descendants of one of the three Sackler brothers that founded Purdue Pharma — said that without an extension of the injunction set to expire in April that has shielded the family from litigation since the early days of the company's bankruptcy, they would kill any settlement and resume the legal fight against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS