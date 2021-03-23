Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sacklers Say No Ch. 11 Deal Without Injunction Extension

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Members of the Sackler family told a New York bankruptcy court on Tuesday that they would pull back a proposed $4.275 billion cash contribution to a settlement fund if the litigation injunction granted in the Chapter 11 case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma isn't extended.

In a court filing, the family of Raymond Sackler — descendants of one of the three Sackler brothers that founded Purdue Pharma — said that without an extension of the injunction set to expire in April that has shielded the family from litigation since the early days of the company's bankruptcy, they would kill any settlement and resume the legal fight against...

Attached Documents

Related Sections

