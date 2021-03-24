Airline Ticket Agency Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid OT

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A former worker for an airline ticket consolidator accused the company of cheating her out of straight and overtime wages by paying her a flat rate regardless of hours worked, according to a complaint filed in New York federal court. Lindita Macuku filed a proposed collective and class action complaint Tuesday against Mill-Run Tours Inc. and its top executive Issam Sawaya, claiming the company did not pay her and her colleagues minimum wage and overtime premiums or provide proper wage statements in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law, the complaint said. Mill-Run Tours' "failure to...

