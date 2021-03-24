BlackRock Inks $9.6M Deal To End ERISA Class Action

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- BlackRock has agreed to pay $9.6 million to end an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing it of costing workers and retirees millions in unreasonable 401(k) plan fees and bad investment decisions, the investors said in a bid for preliminary approval of the deal. The settlement covers about 17,000 investors who participated in BlackRock's retirement savings plan from April 2011 through the date that the deal is preliminarily approved, the class said in the California federal court motion Tuesday. The cash payment gives investors nearly one-third of their potential damages, according to the motion. "Plaintiffs recognize the risks associated...

