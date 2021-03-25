Devas US Arm Cannot Substitute Parent In $1.3B Award Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ruled that the U.S. subsidiary for Indian telecommunications company Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. may not substitute its parent company in the $1.3 billion award confirmation suit against a division of India's space agency. The International Chamber of Commerce found for Devas and its shareholders in a long-running dispute over a satellite leasing deal that was canceled by the Indian Space Research Organization's marketing arm Antrix Corp. Ltd. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly ruled Tuesday that Devas Multimedia America Inc. could not substitute its parent company as a petitioner, while also ordering the company's Indian tribunal-appointed liquidator...

