GSK Says No Link Between Zofran, Defects Undermines MDL

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for GlaxoSmithKline argued Wednesday that more than 300 cases in a multidistrict product liability suit over its anti-nausea medication should be nixed since the plaintiffs' own expert determined there is no link between the drug and cardiac birth defects. The drugmaker is looking to score a summary judgment win on the majority of the 430 cases on the docket of the sweeping litigation, which was consolidated in Massachusetts in 2015 and is heading toward its first bellwether trial in the fall. GSK lawyer Hildy Sastre of Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP told U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV during...

