Dems Reintroduce Internet of Things Cybersecurity Bill

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A pair of Democratic lawmakers have unveiled a plan to combat the threat of cyberattacks on internet-connected technology, introducing legislation aimed at incentivizing the private development of stronger security systems for smart devices. If passed, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey's and California Rep. Ted Lieu's Cyber Shield Act would authorize the establishment of a panel of experts to create cybersecurity benchmarks for internet-connected consumer products that make up the so-called Internet of Things. Commonly abbreviated as the IoT, the Internet of Things is defined as the network of common household devices, including smart TVs and thermostats, that collect and share data between...

