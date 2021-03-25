Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Chelminsky, Prologis

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A venture of Davis Cos. and Principal Real Estate Investors has landed $491 million in financing from Blackstone Mortgage Trust for a Cambridge, Massachusetts, life sciences campus, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan is for Charles Park One & Two, a 405,000-square-foot campus the venture is redeveloping for use by multiple tenants, according to the report. An entity affiliated with investor Allen Chelminsky has picked up two office buildings in West Palm Beach, Florida, for $7 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 2001 and 2007 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., which have a combined nearly 50,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS