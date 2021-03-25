Coherent Ditches Lumentum For Sweetened $7B Deal

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Coherent Inc., a developer of laser tools and systems, said Thursday that it will pursue a nearly $7 billion sale to optoelectronics manufacturer II-VI Inc., officially terminating a recent planned merger with competing buyer Lumentum that kicked off back-and-forth bidding. The Santa Clara-based laser company said that its board of directors is favorable to a March 17 offer from II-VI valued at about $6.8 billion, having considered short- and long-term risks and company compatibility, according to a press release. II-VI's cash and stock bid sees the Pennsylvania-based manufacturer prepared to pay $220 and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS