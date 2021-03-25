Judge DQs 3 Experts From $1B Radioactive Subdivision Trial

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge disqualified three key expert witnesses on Thursday from testifying for Florida property owners who say that Pratt & Whitney owes them $1 billion for creating a pollution and cancer cluster that destroyed their property values. Property owners in a 16,000-lot Palm Beach County development called The Acreage say that dirt contaminated with the radioactive element thorium from a rocket and aerospace testing site was used as the fill dirt to construct the development's 1.25-acre home sites in the 1990s. That dirt contaminated the area's water, caused a cluster of pediatric cancers and tanked property values, they allege....

