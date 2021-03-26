High Court FCRA Case Could Shake Up Class Action Standing

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will again tackle the hot-button issue of what conditions must be met for plaintiffs to press statutory privacy claims, when the justices hear arguments on Tuesday in a dispute that could drastically curtail or even eliminate large consumer privacy and data breach class actions. The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case alleging violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In TransUnion v. Ramirez, a class action dispute alleging violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the high court has been asked to consider whether federal courts can certify consumer...

