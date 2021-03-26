Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

High Court FCRA Case Could Shake Up Class Action Standing

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will again tackle the hot-button issue of what conditions must be met for plaintiffs to press statutory privacy claims, when the justices hear arguments on Tuesday in a dispute that could drastically curtail or even eliminate large consumer privacy and data breach class actions. 

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case alleging violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In TransUnion v. Ramirez, a class action dispute alleging violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the high court has been asked to consider whether federal courts can certify consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!