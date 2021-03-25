Ex-UMG Exec Says Kasowitz 'Botched' His #MeToo Case

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Former Universal Music Group executive Charlie Walk on Thursday accused Marc Kasowitz of talking him into a deal he shouldn't have taken while battling #MeToo allegations in 2018, telling a New York state court the attorney's "botched" representation of him has left his life "in tatters." According to the $60 million legal malpractice suit, Walk was the target of an intentional campaign by UMG to oust him because it had deemed him too expensive to keep and "too big to control." He retained Kasowitz, well-known for his representation of former President Donald Trump, to help him navigate the ordeal. But ultimately...

