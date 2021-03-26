Apple Says 'Tainted' $506M IP Verdict Justifies New Trial

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Apple wants a redo after getting hit with a $506 million jury verdict that the tech giant says is "tainted" with uncertainty because the verdict form rolled too many patent claims into a single question, while the winning patent-holding company is asking U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to add $25.7 million to the total. Just one month after Judge Gilstrap entered a final judgment backing last year's verdict, Apple on Thursday asked for a new trial on all the claims leveled by Plano, Texas-based PanOptis Patent Management LLC. Apple said the verdict form the jury used lumped together too many of...

