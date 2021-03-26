11th Circ. Hints Late Notice Fatal To Murder Insurance Claims

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel suggested Friday that a Georgia trial court was right to deny insurance coverage to the owner and manager of an Atlanta-area apartment complex facing at least $7 million in payouts over a tenant's murder and an associated assault. A three-judge federal appeals panel was asked by East Perimeter Pointe Apartments and Ventron Management LLC to reverse a trial court's August 2019 ruling that they can't claim insurance from Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and Lexington Insurance Co. because they took 22 months to notify the insurers of the incident. Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. dismissed...

