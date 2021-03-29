WPT Industrial Forms $370M JV With Ontario Investment Firm

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is forming a joint venture with Investment Management Corp. of Ontario and the Toronto REIT will contribute $370 million worth of distribution and logistics properties to the venture, the firm announced Monday. The REIT said Monday it expects to receive roughly $255 million worth of sale and financing proceeds in connection with the deal, and the company will use proceeds for future investments and developments and also for payment of debt. Investment Management Corp. of Ontario invests in a variety of asset classes on behalf of public-sector funds. WPT will have a majority ownership in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS