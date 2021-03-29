Billionaire Must Ante Up $297M Award, Casino Co. Tells Court

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A casino operator asked a New York court on Monday to enforce a $297 million arbitral award it won following a yearslong dispute against a Spanish-Filipino billionaire over a terminated management deal concerning the $1.2 billion Solaire Resort & Casino in the Philippines, claiming the billionaire is using his influence to keep from paying up. Global Gaming Philippines LLC argued in its complaint that Enrique K. Razon Jr., said to be the second wealthiest businessperson in the Philippines, has "brazenly shirked" his duty to pay the arbitral award, and is relying on his influence in the Philippines and its local courts...

