Hertz Floats Ch. 11 Deals To Resolve $200M In Class Claims

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global filed a series of motions Friday in Delaware court seeking approval of settlements that will end a handful of putative class actions against the debtor, with Hertz agreeing to pay less than $8 million for more than $200 million in potential claims. In the filings, Hertz said that a mediation process that commenced in February resulted in the series of eight settlements with the potential classes whose suits focused on labor law claims in Florida and California. A group of five actions is included in one of the settlement motions, through which Hertz is seeking...

