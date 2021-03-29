Northrop Must Face ERISA Class Action Over Pension Cuts

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. must face an ERISA class action accusing it of improperly slashing between 1,000 and 2,000 retirees' pensions, with a California federal judge trimming the suit but allowing its core claims to go to trial. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal shot down the retirees' claim that an old pension plan document flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's disclosure requirement, but preserved accusations that the aerospace and defense company improperly cut retirees' pensions in violation of the federal benefits law. Judge Bernal said it was too soon to grant either party's motion for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS