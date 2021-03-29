Miner Seeks Docs As It Looks To Enforce $6B Pakistan Award

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Australian miner Tethyan Copper Co. Pty. Ltd. is seeking information from Norton Rose Fulbright and White & Case that it claims will aid its efforts in the British Virgin Islands to enforce a $6 billion arbitral award against Pakistan, in proceedings targeting the country's hotel properties in New York and Paris. Tethyan Copper told a New York federal court Friday that it needs information from the two firms relating to certain refinancing on the now-shuttered Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, which is indirectly owned by Pakistan's state-owned airline, Pakistan International Airlines. The mining company is also targeting the Hotel Scribe, located in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS