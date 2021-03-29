Biden Admin. Unveils Offshore Wind Expansion Plans

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Monday designated an 800,000-acre area of shallow federal waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast as a priority for offshore wind energy development, part of a larger interagency effort to "jump-start" U.S. wind production. The designation is one component of the administration's larger plan, unveiled on Monday, to follow through on President Joe Biden's Jan. 27 executive order addressing climate change, which specifically called for doubling U.S. offshore wind capacity by 2030 and encouraging additional renewable energy development on federal and tribal lands. "This offshore wind goal is proof of our commitment to using American ingenuity...

