Developer Must Pay Israeli Co. $8M For NYC Condo Spat

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that a Brooklyn-based developer must pay an approximately $8 million award to its former Israeli business partner after failing to develop a mixed-use condominium in Manhattan and refusing to repay the investment. Israeli private equity investment group Hagshama Manhattan 10 Gold LLC and New York developer Cheskel Strulovitz partnered to develop a property near the United Nations building, but Strulovitz refused to return the invested money after he failed to evict the remaining tenant in order to construct a 14-story mixed-use condo development, according to court records. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. on Sunday...

