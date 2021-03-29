Ranch, Biden Admin. In Border Wall Dispute Settlement Talks

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- An Arizona ranch that sued to block the Trump administration from building a border wall on its lands has had productive settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden, the parties reported Monday. Diamond A. Ranch, Western Division LLC and Guadalupe Ranch Corp. told a federal court in Washington, D.C., that DHS and the ranch executives are considering whether certain aspects of the landscape can be altered to avert potential flooding. But they also noted they'd like the case to remain stayed as the Biden administration reviews the border wall project. "The parties have agreed to...

