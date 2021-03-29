SpaceX Should Face DOJ Hiring Bias Probe, Judge Says

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX should be made to comply with U.S. Department of Justice investigations into claims that the rocket company discriminated against people based on citizenship status and refused to hire a non-U.S. citizen, a California magistrate judge recommended Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R. Wilner recommended that U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee grant the government's request to enforce its subpoena against Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, finding that the subpoena is not overly broad and would not be an undue burden on the company. The DOJ sued SpaceX in January, telling the court that the company was not...

