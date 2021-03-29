2nd Circ. Won't Lift Donziger's House Arrest Before Trial

Law360, New York (March 29, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Friday to overturn rulings keeping Chevron foe Steven Donziger in home confinement while he awaits a May trial, rejecting his arguments that he's not a flight risk since he's been home for over a year over a contempt charge that has a maximum six-month sentence. On appeal, Donziger had argued that the trial court erred in assessing his flight risk, because it's implausible that he would jump bail and risk committing a felony that has a maximum sentence that is 10 times the sentence he may face if he's convicted on the misdemeanor charge a special prosecutor lobbed...

