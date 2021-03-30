Energy Co. Urges Court To Choose Venue For $1.1B Row

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An energy company said Tuesday that U.S. courts are the appropriate venue to determine whether a suit claiming the Angolan government improperly terminated a $1.1 billion contract should be arbitrated, despite claims to the contrary from that government. In a memo filed in New York federal court, Aenergy S.A. said that the fate of its suit over the killed contracts and allegedly stolen wind turbines should be determined in American courts because a series of contradictory contracts made it unclear whether the issue of arbitrability belonged in an arbitrator's hands or a judge's hands. That confusion means a judge, not an...

