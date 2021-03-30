Merit Medical Can't Dodge Investor Suit Over Acquisitions

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday denied a bid by Merit Medical Systems Inc. to dismiss a consolidated stockholder suit that claims the company misrepresented its success in integrating new acquisitions, adopting a magistrate judge's findings that the stockholders sufficiently identified allegedly false or misleading statements. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued an order denying Merit's motion to dismiss while adopting a report from Magistrate Judge Autumn D. Spaeth that concluded that the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that statements made by company executives on investor calls and in press releases about the acquisitions of Cianna Medical Inc. and Vascular Insights LLC...

