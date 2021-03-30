Wynn Resorts, Ex-Counsel Try To Sink Bribery Case

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd., its founder and former general counsel are pushing to dismiss a former employee's suit alleging they conspired to bribe a state legislator to influence the outcome of her suit alleging wrongful firing for reporting a rape allegation, saying she's only trying to relitigate claims that were filed too late the first time. The resort, its CEO Matthew Maddox, Steve Wynn and Kimmarie Sinatra filed separate motions to dismiss Angelica Limcaco's suit, which alleges violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, saying her claims fail to link their conduct with the outcome of her prior suit. In...

