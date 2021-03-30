Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Foster Garvey Finds Way Out Of FCC License Ethics Spat

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Foster Garvey PC has settled a long-running fight over malpractice allegations that began when a Georgia television station accused one of the firm's former attorneys of botching a Federal Communications Commission license application.

The Atlanta Channel dropped all claims against the firm, formerly known as Garvey Schubert Barer, according to a Tuesday filing in Washington, D.C., federal court. The firm also dropped its counterclaims against attorney Henry Solomon.

The brief, single-sentence stipulation of dismissal brought an end to claims the firm has been battling since 2015, when the television station sued Solomon and two of the attorney's former firms, claiming he'd...

