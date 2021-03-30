Odebrecht Units Sanctioned For Willfully Destroying Evidence

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sanctioned several affiliates of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht on Tuesday for intentionally destroying the encryption keys needed to access the "shadow" accounting system used in a $3.3 billion bribery scheme, ruling that Odebrecht should have known the keys would be relevant to future litigation. The order came in a securities fraud suit where DoubleLine Capital has accused Odebrecht SA of paying government officials in Brazil and "at least 12 other countries" to help subsidiary Construtora Norberto Odebrecht SA obtain public construction contracts. DoubleLine had asked the court to sanction Odebrecht in May 2020, arguing that Odebrecht...

