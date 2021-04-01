Expedia Can Get In On TravelPass Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has granted Expedia's bid to intervene in booking technology company TravelPass' antitrust suit claiming hotel chains conspired to keep it from bidding on search terms, ruling that the online travel agency would be inadequately represented if TravelPass defended its interests. U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven's order on Tuesday gave Expedia permission to intervene so it can oppose defendants Choice Hotels International Inc., Marriott International Inc. and Six Continents Hotels Inc.'s two pending motions to compel production of thousands of pages of confidential deposition transcripts and expert materials. The suit claims hotel chains conspired to eliminate interbrand competition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS