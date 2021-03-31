Judge Says 2016 Trump Campaign NDA Too Vague To Enforce

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that Donald Trump's 2016 campaign can't enforce a nondisclosure pact against a former worker who lodged a sex discrimination complaint, saying the nondisclosure language in the employment agreement campaign staffers had to sign was unreasonably broad. In a decision that could affect a slew of others who worked on Trump's 2016 run for office, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe declared Tuesday that the nondisclosure language the organization made former Hispanic engagement director Jessica Denson sign is unreasonable. That's because it banned her from talking about nearly anything relating to her experience with the campaign,...

