Drug Price Checker Can Move Ahead With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has refused to toss the bulk of a suit from drug price checking website PharmacyChecker.com accusing major pharmacy associations of colluding with Google and others to shut it out of the market. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas issued a 72-page opinion and order Tuesday that denied the pharmacy associations' joint motion to dismiss. A key argument made in the motion, and during oral arguments, was that their activity is aimed at preventing illegal imports of drugs and not at suppressing competition. The judge said the groups would have to show that PharmacyChecker's enterprise is "completely...

