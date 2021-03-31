Overwhelmed Real Estate Atty Gets 3 Years For Grant Fraud

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts attorney who admits he was in over his head when he took on redeveloping a blighted Worcester apartment building was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for lying about construction expenses in order to score $2.3 million in funds. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman sentenced James Levin, 62, to the 37-month prison term that he and prosecutors agreed on and ordered restitution in an amount to be determined. Levin, of Nantucket, and his co-defendant Jacklyn Sutcivni, a former city of Worcester housing official, worked together on the redevelopment of 13-unit residential property, according to prosecutors....

