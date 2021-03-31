Texas Says Harvard, High Court 'Wrong' On Affirmative Action

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up an appeal challenging Harvard University's affirmative action admissions policy, arguing that the time is now to reverse what it called "wrong" precedent and eliminate the use of race in the admissions process altogether. The Lone Star State's attorney general, Ken Paxton, criticized the top court's split 2016 decision rejecting a constitutional challenge to the University of Texas' race-sensitive admissions process brought by Abigail Fisher, a white woman who was denied admission to the school. Texas argued in its brief Tuesday that "Abigail Fisher was right" and that Harvard "has been wrong...

