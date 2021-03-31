DHS Head Vows To Call Out Nations That Foster Ransomware

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security vowed Wednesday to call out foreign nations that allow ransomware attacks to flourish within their borders, as part of a push to confront a scourge of hacks viewed by federal officials as a threat to national security. "Those behind these malicious activities should be held accountable for their actions. That includes governments that do not use the full extent of their authority to stop the culprits," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a virtual event hosted by the RSA Conference. "We must condemn them for it and remind them that any responsible government...

