5th Circ. Ruling Can't Keep Insys Exec Out Of Jail

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A recent Fifth Circuit ruling scrapping a conviction for a lesser player in a fraud scheme will not keep former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executive Sunrise Lee out of prison during her appeal, after a judge ruled Wednesday there is plenty of proof to link Lee to the opioid company's wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs denied Lee's request to stay free until the appellate panel could consider her conviction for being part of a plot to bribe doctors so they would prescribe Insys' opioid spray, Subsys. Lee had cited the Fifth Circuit's recent reversal of the fraud conviction of a...

