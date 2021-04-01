Big Pharma Tells Justices To Keep Assignor Estoppel

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The drug industry's top lobbying group has warned the U.S. Supreme Court that if it grants a surgical device company's bid to abolish the doctrine of assignor estoppel, which bars those who sell or assign patents to others from challenging their validity, it would be unfair to drug companies that buy patents with the intent of enforcing them. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America lodged an amicus brief Wednesday, the same day two amicus briefs were filed by manufacturers in a case the high court is hearing later this month known as Minerva Surgical Inc. v. Hologic Inc. All three...

