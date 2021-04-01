EB-5 Fraud Suit Tied To Failed Hotel Sees Key Settlement

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has approved a settlement between a group of Chinese investors and a man they say aided a fraud scheme that duped them into investing in a failed hotel with the hopes of securing EB-5 visas, with the man poised to assist the litigants in exchange for claims against him being dropped. In their motion for approval, the investors said that upon the court's acceptance of the agreement, they would move for dismissal of their claims against Anthony Reitz, who they accused of helping alleged mastermind Joseph Walsh Sr. dupe investors into funneling millions of dollars into the Greystone Hotel project...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS