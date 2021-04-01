NY, Other States Back Calif.'s Donor Info Law Before Justices

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A group of states led by New York threw their support behind California's law requiring charities to disclose donor tax information, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the states' ability to collect information from nonprofits for regulatory purposes. Mandatory reporting of charities' largest donors, as required by California's law, advances states' "strong and legitimate" interests in regulating charities to promote transparency and enforce compliance, the group of 16 states and the District of Columbia told the justices in a brief filed late Wednesday. Such information allows states to ensure an organization's financial reporting is accurate as well as investigate any...

