Delta Tries To Sink Ex-Worker's ADA Suit, Alleging Depo Lies

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A former Delta Airlines employee committed perjury so egregiously and frequently during a deposition that his Americans With Disabilities lawsuit should be dismissed, with attorney fees awarded to the airline, Delta said Wednesday. In a 27-page motion to dismiss and sanction former employee Cornelius Frieson, Delta laid out what it describes as a series of lies covering everything from excuses for missing work to fabricated medical appointments to denying the existence of his signature documents in the court file during his March 3 deposition. The lies and misstatements were so frequent and so intentional that the only appropriate sanction is to dismiss his...

