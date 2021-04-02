Casino Operator Can't Target Private Jet In $300M Award Fight

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has nixed a casino operator's bid to keep a private jet purportedly owned by Spanish-Filipino billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr.'s company in the U.S. as the operator looks to enforce a $300 million arbitral award over a terminated management deal for a luxury casino. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield during a Friday morning hearing denied Global Gaming Philippines LLC's emergency motion for a restraining order to keep the 2010 Gulfstream G450 parked at Newark Liberty International Airport while the company's petition to confirm the massive award is pending, basing her ruling on jurisdictional grounds. The casino...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS