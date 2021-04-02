Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Casino Operator Can't Target Private Jet In $300M Award Fight

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has nixed a casino operator's bid to keep a private jet purportedly owned by Spanish-Filipino billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr.'s company in the U.S. as the operator looks to enforce a $300 million arbitral award over a terminated management deal for a luxury casino.

U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield during a Friday morning hearing denied Global Gaming Philippines LLC's emergency motion for a restraining order to keep the 2010 Gulfstream G450 parked at Newark Liberty International Airport while the company's petition to confirm the massive award is pending, basing her ruling on jurisdictional grounds.

