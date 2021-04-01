Ex-Tribal Chair Denies Tax Charges In Bribery Case

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts tribal chair accused of accepting bribes in connection with a casino project pled not guilty Thursday to separate federal charges that he committed tax fraud by failing to report the alleged payments. Cedric Cromwell, former chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, appeared via video before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler and pled not guilty to four counts of filing false tax returns from 2014 to 2017. An initial indictment in November 2020 alleged that David DeQuattro, the owner of an architecture firm, bribed Cromwell in order to protect the company's role in the development of the tribe's...

