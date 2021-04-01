Feds Drop Securities Fraud Case Against Ex-Brixmor Chiefs

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday tossed a securities fraud case against a pair of former Brixmor Property Group Inc. executives after New York prosecutors took the rare step of voluntarily seeking dismissal. Prosecutors said Wednesday that new information from the defense fatally undercut their criminal case against Michael Carroll and Michael Pappagallo, whom they had accused of massaging Brixmor's books to smooth volatile earnings. The government asked for an order of nolle prosequi, an unusual admission that a case is no longer worth bringing. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon granted the request Thursday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District...

