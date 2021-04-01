23 AGs Demand Further Federal Action On Student Loans

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of 22 states and the District of Columbia on Wednesday issued a letter to Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, the recently confirmed new Secretary of Education, that calls for his department to go beyond the Biden administration's current higher education plans and take greater steps on the student loan debt crisis. Led by attorneys general Phil Weiser of Colorado and Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, the top state and district law enforcement officials requested measures to both protect those struggling with paying education-related debts and better enforce actions against predatory and fraudulent lending. Weiser said that the measure arose from his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS