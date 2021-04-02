Workers Slam Boston Duck Tours' Attempt To Toss OT Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Boston Duck Tours workers pushed back against the company's effort to quash their overtime suit, telling a Massachusetts federal court that the amphibious vehicle tour operator is not exempt from overtime requirements despite its claims. Duck boat drivers and tour narrators slapped down the company's argument that it can shirk overtime responsibilities because it is exempt under state laws governing "common carriers" vehicles. Instead, the workers argued in a brief on Thursday, Boston Duck Tours can't waddle away from its duties because it is actually a sight-seeing vehicle and therefore not exempt from overtime laws. "Accepting Boston Duck [Tours'] arguments would...

