$1.5M Deal To Help Domino's Drivers Facing Arbitration Pacts

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A $1.48 million class action settlement will provide cash to thousands of current or former Domino's Pizza delivery drivers who might be otherwise barred under arbitration agreements from discovering claims that they were not properly reimbursed for vehicle expenses, according to a motion filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court seeking final approval of the deal. Nearly four months after securing preliminary approval of the agreement, plaintiffs Joseph Martin and Benjamin Brislawn pointed to that financial benefit for such drivers in urging the court to grant their unopposed motion for final approval of the settlement with a Domino's franchise owner that...

