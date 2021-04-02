Internet Co. Wins $14.5M Award By Default Against Indonesia

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt internet provider has won its $14.5 million arbitral award confirmation suit by default in a New York federal court since Indonesia's communication ministry did not respond after the suit was properly served to it. High-speed fiber optic internet provider PT Rahajasa Media Internet said Badan Arbitrase Nasional Indonesia, also known as BANI Arbitration Center, issued the $14.5 million award in 2017 and the company has since gone bankrupt while waiting for Indonesia to fulfill the award. Court clerk Ruby J. Krajick wrote in the certificate of default Thursday that a Federal Express tracking summary showing the document package was...

