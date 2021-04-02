Columbia Witnesses' Vax Status Not Needed For ERISA Trial

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge won't force Columbia University to reveal its witnesses' vaccination status ahead of an in-person trial over retirement plan claims, but said Thursday the pandemic alone doesn't warrant remote testimony. U.S. District Judge George Daniels refused a motion by a class of university retirement plan members to privately submit to the court the vaccination statuses of 15 Columbia fact witnesses. The school has said none want to testify live in a bench trial starting April 12 over claims of exorbitant fees and bad investments under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. But the witnesses can't refuse to show up in person...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS