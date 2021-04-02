Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Columbia Witnesses' Vax Status Not Needed For ERISA Trial

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge won't force Columbia University to reveal its witnesses' vaccination status ahead of an in-person trial over retirement plan claims, but said Thursday the pandemic alone doesn't warrant remote testimony.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels refused a motion by a class of university retirement plan members to privately submit to the court the vaccination statuses of 15 Columbia fact witnesses. The school has said none want to testify live in a bench trial starting April 12 over claims of exorbitant fees and bad investments under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

But the witnesses can't refuse to show up in person...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!