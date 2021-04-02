Quinn Emanuel, Robbins Geller Get $28M For SSA Bond Deals

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday awarded $28.3 million in attorney fees and costs to class counsel in an investor suit for striking deals with Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and HSBC that totaled $95.5 million and resolved allegations the financial institutions rigged the market for bonds issued by foreign governments. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos approved a request by co-lead counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP for $23.9 million in fees, or 25% of the total settlement, and $4.6 million for costs and interest. "The amount of attorneys'...

